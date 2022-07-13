The Boys and Girls Club (BGC) of Winder-Barrow County was selected as the Rotary Club of Winder's 2022 winner of the DeJerBe Doing Good in the World Basic Education and Literacy $1,000 grant award.
With this funding, BGC will impact 30 to 40 middle school and high school-age members through its Goals for Graduation program, which helps students reach their full potential as they enter into adulthood to become "supporting citizens within society."
The annual DeJerBe Doing Good in the World Basic Education and Literacy grant offers an award to local nonprofits who provide and strengthen basic education and literacy opportunities for its patrons.
