A Braselton woman has been arrested on charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after investigators determined she stole more than $100,000 from a couple living in Barrow County.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman with health issues. Mauldin befriended the woman and her husband, and eventually was able to assume the role of the woman’s power of attorney.

