A Braselton woman has been arrested on charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after investigators determined she stole more than $100,000 from a couple living in Barrow County.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) investigators said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman with health issues. Mauldin befriended the woman and her husband, and eventually was able to assume the role of the woman’s power of attorney.
According to investigators, Mauldin had known the victims for a couple of years, but the alleged thefts occurred in 2022.
Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their home in Barrow County and moved the victims to Hall County into a residence she told them was lease-to-own when in fact Mauldin had only rented the home.
Evidence uncovered in the case also shows Mauldin gained access to a bank account belonging to the couple and used their money to make personal purchases. She also obtained a loan in the female victim’s name and leased a vehicle in the male victim’s name.
A relative of the male victim alerted law enforcement to the criminal activity.
Mauldin was arrested by HCSO investigators on Monday, Nov. 14 and she remains in the Hall County Jail with no bond.
