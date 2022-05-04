Socious Beer Collective, Inc., owner of Slow Pour Brewing in downtown Lawrenceville, is set to open Daybreak Brewery out of the historic downtown building it bought last year, located at 47 E. Candler Street in Winder.
Socious purchased the building in April 2021 for $625,000, according to property records, and submitted a Certificate of Appropriateness for a partial demolition of the building, which was approved by Winder's Historic Preservation Commission during its meeting April 20.
The demolition will consist of interior portions of the floor and ceiling and the rear loading dock. Four existing windows will be demolished, two of which will become doors, one will become a fire escape and one a serving window. All other existing windows will be repaired or replaced with a new replica that represents existing ones.
Other updates to the building will include interior and exterior finishes, lighting, plumbing, walls and doors.
