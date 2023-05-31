Estacion Latina

Estación Latina Hosts Michelle and René

The Barrow County Newcomer Academy's student-led, Spanish Podcast about Latin culture and experiences focuses on bridging cultures and creating community. The Newcomer Academy serves high school students with limited English proficiency, who are new to the United States.

Estacion Latina is a Spanish-language podcast hosted by brother and sister duo, René and Michelle. René and Michelle are Newcomers from Venezuela. Each episode features guests and topics exploring Latino culture in the Barrow County community.

