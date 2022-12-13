The Barbara Shedd Prosperity Project (BSPP) is hosting a fundraiser sale Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The one day, cash only event will have everything in the BSPP storage units on sale for $25, $50 or $75 per item. If you spend $200, get a free rug.
All items for sale are from Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn or West Elm. Shop deals while helping a local nonprofit raise funds to help the community.
