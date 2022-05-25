A variance for street orientation of a principal building within the Highway Corridor Overlay and a special use request for building height to accommodate plans for a new Northeast Georgia Medical Center facility at 990 Loganville Highway in Bethlehem was unanimously recommended for approval by the Barrow County planning commission during its meeting Thursday, May 19.
The applicant is planning for for a two-story building with a 42-foot ceiling height, which exceeds the maximum allowed by four-feet. If all goes as planned, the project is projected to break ground sometime in July 2022.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the planning board made the following recommendations for items that will come before the Board of Commissioners in June:
• A request for a variance for nonconforming lot requirements and road frontage requirements for roughly 15 acres and a rezoning of roughly 3.5 acres on Matthew School Road from agriculture to low-density residential zoning was unanimously recommended for approval. The owner spoke to the board and asked for their recommendation so he can subdivide his property into smaller lots so he can build future homes for his children.
• A request to rezone roughly 147 acres on City Pond Road from agricultural to medium-density residential (R2) zoning to allow for an Open Space Subdivision consisting of 399 single-family detached homes was tabled until the planning board's June 16 meeting upon the applicant's request. According to the applicant, the tabling was requested so it can make changes to the site plan and finish the required traffic study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.