2022 AHS football team

After making the playoffs for the first time in twelve seasons, the Wildcats are looking to repeat their successes and create a deeply rooted culture of winning and playing as a family.

Apalachee is entering its fifth year with head coach Tony Lotti leading the troops, and his players have bought into the vision he's set for the future.

