The Building Our Future campaign is launching the next phase of its $4 million fundraising initiative.
The Barrow Community Foundation (BCF) created the fundraising campaign to transform the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) campus into a destination park to bring families and the community together.
Formerly Russell Middle School, this campus is located next to the Winder Library and is two blocks from downtown Winder.
The hugely successful “Friends & Family” drive garnered $3.074 million, achieving 77% of the overall project goal, according to a press release from the campaign.
On June 27, campaign co-chairs Chris Maddox and Philip Gossling announced the start of the “Advance Division” fundraising phase.
“The Advance Division is the top tier of the Building Our Future campaign,” said Maddox.
“It is designed to invite prominent corporate and community leaders to commit to this vital project.” The Advance Division will target the largest businesses and organizations in the Barrow community.
Philip Gossling introduced Stephanie Sorrells from Bank OZK and Billy Porter of Cable East, Inc. as the leaders of the Advance Division.
“We are fortunate to have two strong corporate executives co-chair this top-level division in the Building Our Future campaign. Sorrells and Porter have assembled an impressive team of volunteers who will begin calling on corporate and community prospects.”
Steffanie Sorrells has been working to recruit her team members. “This project has been an easy sell,” Sorrells said. “Raising money to develop this inner city family recreation park is a no-brainer. Hats off to Dr. McMichael and the Barrow County Board of Education for re-purposing the old Russell Middle School property," said Sorrells.
"Having a destination playground, splash pad, dog park, outdoor concert venue, a treehouse and much more is a wonderful way to bring people together in Barrow County," she said.
“This is the right project at the right time for the City of Winder and Barrow County," said Porter.
"This one-of-a-kind park will add to the quality of life in our area. Families and businesses will be attracted to a community that provides space for its families, kids, and grandkids to connect,” he said.
Dr. Chris McMichael, superintendent of the Barrow County School System (BCSS), discussed the school system’s support of the project.
“This park is a perfect fit for the school system and the community. Once the Building Our Future campaign is complete and the park is developed, the Barrow County School System will continue to support the project by providing cleaning, upkeep, and maintenance. We also appreciate our partnership with the Barrow Community Foundation, which is leading this fundraising initiative.”
David Bleth, President/CEO of Harrison Poultry, Inc., commented on the new family-friendly park.
“This park will be a ‘game changer’ for our Barrow County community. I envision kids and their parents and grandparents spending some quality time in this park making memories that will last a lifetime. The Building Our Future project is one initiative that everyone in Winder and Barrow County will want to invest in,” said Bleth.
Chairman of the BCF Douglas Mitchell of Mitchell & Crunk Law Firm is pleased with the success of the Building Our Future campaign.
“We are blessed to have visionary leadership in Barrow County who love this community and want to make it the best it can be. The foundation is grateful for those who have already made their five-year pledges to Building Our Future," said Mitchell.
"As we launch the Advance Division, many more of Barrow County’s businesses and organizations will have the opportunity to invest in this exciting project," he said.
HONOR ROLL OF INVESTORS
The Building Our Future Campaign's "Honor Roll of Investors" are listed below:
Brad and Vanessa Akins; Akins Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep; Lee Bane; Bank OZK; David and Lori Bleth; Vince and Leigh Cain; Kendall Dutton; Philip and Shellie Gossling; Harrison Poultry, Inc.; Thomas Jennings; Joint Development Authority of Winder-Barrow County; Kiwanis Club of Winder; Kenny and Carol Lumpkin; Chris and Paige Maddox; Keith and Lisa Maloof; Ben and Kelli McDaniel; Chris and Beth McMichael; Doug and Shauna Mitchell; Mitchell & Crunk Law Firm; Northeast Georgia Health System; Joe Perno; Lewis and Ellen Petree; Danny Rampey; Bill and Gloria Ritter; Rotary Club of Winder; Shenley Rountree; Julia Simpson; Steffanie Rivas Sorrells; Lynn Stevens; Jimmy and Ellen Terrell; Rod Trahan; Byron and Shawn Williams; Winder Insurance Center
For more information about the Building Our Future campaign, contact Glenn Ver Steeg, campaign director, at gversteeg@fcdusa.com and (770) 846-3968.
