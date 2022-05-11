Updates on the CFIT campus development project since its kickoff meeting April 19 were reported by the Building Our Future Campaign Leadership Council.
Since the April 19 meeting, the campaign received a pledge for an additional $200,000, bringing the total to $2,803,000, or 70%, of the fundraising goal for the project.
The $200,000 includes the $100,000 pledged by the Winder Kiwanis Club on April 19, plus one additional pledge by a local company immediately after the meeting ended.
A total of 25 pledges have been received so far.
Last week, the Building our Future steering committee met to review the site plans with Breedlove Land Planning.
Various feature locations, including the accessible playground, water feature, dog park and green spaces were reviewed. The group will meet again in about a month to see updated conceptual plans.
