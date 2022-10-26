The Building Our Future campaign has officially launched the public phase of its $4 million campaign to develop the new multi-faceted family park near downtown Winder.
The 8.6 acre park will be located on the Center for Innovative Teaching property, formerly the Old Russell Middle School, located at 45 W. Midland Avenue, just two blocks from downtown Winder.
The campaign kick-off was held Thursday, October 6th, on the CFIT campus. Sixty corporate and community leaders attended the event. Philip Gossling (campaign general co-chair) talked about the importance of surrounding ourselves with corporate and community leaders who love Barrow County and are passionate about the long-term benefits that this new park will bring to our area.
Gossling also explained how he and Doug Mitchell developed the original idea for the new park and worked with Lynn Stevens, Barrow County Board of Education member, and Dr. Chris McMichael, Barrow County School System superintendent, to build the park on the CFIT campus through a memo of understanding with the Barrow Community Foundation.
The Barrow Community Foundation then hired First Community Development to run the campaign. First Community Development led the Strategic Planning Task Force, comprised of thirty-five leaders from across Barrow County, who collaborated on the design of the park.
Then, First Community Development conducted a Feasibility Analysis to determine if a fundraising campaign for this project would be successful. The study showed it could be successful and that the foundation should target $4 million to raise over a five-year term.
Steffanie Sorrells, co-chair of the BOF Advance Division Team, announced the BOF campaign had reached $3,310,750 in pledges to date, which is 83% of the initial $4 million goal.
Chris Maddox, campaign general co-chair spoke at the kick-off event.
"People from all over Barrow County and neighboring counties will want to travel to Winder to see what this new family-friendly park is all about. They will want to walk over to downtown Winder and eat lunch or supper while they are here, look around, and do some shopping. Imagine the future of Winder/Barrow with a park like this," Maddox said.
Maddox also pointed out the Building Our Future park gives Barrow County an opportunity to have something that no one else has. "A one-of- a-kind park where kids, youth, adults and seniors can come together for fellowship and recreation. "
“I live two blocks from this park and I can’t wait to bring my grandkids over here to play,” said Maddox.
“We are getting to the point where a society grows great when old men plant trees in whose shade they know they shall never sit. We are planting a tree in the ground with this Building Our Future park that our children and their children can enjoy for many years to come. With your help, we will exceed our $4 million goal and continue to build more and more into this one-of-a-kind park,” said Maddox.
For more information about the Building Our Future campaign, please contact Glenn Ver Steeg, Campaign Director, at gversteeg@fcdusa.com and 770-846-3968.
