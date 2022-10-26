CFIT final project plan

Building Our Future campaign's final project plan

 credit: Barrow Community Foundation

The Building Our Future campaign has officially launched the public phase of its $4 million campaign to develop the new multi-faceted family park near downtown Winder.

The 8.6 acre park will be located on the Center for Innovative Teaching property, formerly the Old Russell Middle School, located at 45 W. Midland Avenue, just two blocks from downtown Winder.

