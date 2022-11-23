CFIT final project plan

Building Our Future campaign's final project plan

 credit: Barrow Community Foundation

The Building Our Future campaign is making steady progress toward achieving its publicly established goal of $4 million, according to the campaign’s latest press release Nov. 16.

The Barrow Community Foundation and Barrow County School System are partnering to develop the old Russell Middle School campus into a one-of-a-kind family recreation venue including a destination playground, dog park, splash pad, walking trails, outdoor classrooms, reading nooks, treehouse and an open field for concerts. Groundbreaking for the park is anticipated in early May, 2023.

