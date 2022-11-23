The Building Our Future campaign is making steady progress toward achieving its publicly established goal of $4 million, according to the campaign’s latest press release Nov. 16.
The Barrow Community Foundation and Barrow County School System are partnering to develop the old Russell Middle School campus into a one-of-a-kind family recreation venue including a destination playground, dog park, splash pad, walking trails, outdoor classrooms, reading nooks, treehouse and an open field for concerts. Groundbreaking for the park is anticipated in early May, 2023.
Until then, the campaign seeks to achieve its immediate fundraising goal and then consider extending that goal. Over the last eighteen months, the cost of developing the park has increased with inflation, supply chain issues and workforce concerns. The Barrow Community Foundation and Barrow County School System, along with the Building Our Future campaign leadership, are completing the final construction plans to implement the park’s development if the campaign raises only the $4 million goal. Current estimates indicate the cost of the park, including all of the proposed features and amenities, could total $5.5 million.
The campaign’s leadership is confident that the full funding for this project is available in the greater Winder / Barrow community. The campaign, during its quiet phase, has already raised $3.5 million with a total of just 35 commitments from the project’s “friends and family.” The campaign also has more than $2.1 million currently “in the bank” from those stakeholders. Now that the campaign has officially kicked off publicly, many more potential stakeholders are considering their investments in this important project.
For more information on the Building Our Future project and campaign, please contact Glenn Ver Steeg at gversteeg@fcdusa.com and (770) 846-3968.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.