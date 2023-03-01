Winder-Barrow (20-8) got off to a quick start against Cartersville (12-16), en route to a 53-41 win to advance to the second round.
Three-point shooting was the overarching theme for the Bulldoggs in the first quarter, as they knocked down four 3-pointers to take the early 16-5 advantage going into the second.
The Hurricanes came out with three-point shooting of their own in the second, as they knocked down two at the onset of the quarter. That sowed the seeds for their 7-2 run midway through the period to trim the Bulldoggs lead to just five.
Senior point guard Jeremiah Holloway had a slow start to the game, not scoring in the first quarter. However, he bounced back in the second quarter with seven points in the period to take the Bulldoggs into the break with a 27-18 lead. He finished the game with a team-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds and six assists.
The Bulldoggs continued to pour it on for the rest of the game , as senior Conyer Smith knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter to extend the lead. Smith had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Freshman guard Jerrin Samuel had nine points and four rebounds, while senior center Justice Billings had four points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks.
