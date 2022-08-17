The Bulldoggs are focused on a bounce-back season this year after failing to make playoffs last season. Meanwhile, the team also seeks to have fun and build chemistry while on the journey back to postseason.
In 2021, Winder-Barrow’s football team finished with a 4-6 record, only winning two region games throughout the year. Two of those losses came in back-to-back region games against Buford and Lanier high schools to close out the season and were instrumental in the Bulldoggs’ fall-out in the playoff race.
Going into the 2022 season, head coach Ed Dudley recognizes the areas of improvement from last year, particularly in those last two losses, and hopes to lead the team to growth by focusing more on those areas.
Those areas, according to Dudley, are “owning the red zone” and “taking care of the football.”
“The main thing is we have to do better with ball security and the turnover game,” Dudley said.
“In the crucial games that kept us out of the playoffs and kept us from having the year we wanted to have, we turned the ball over too much. We also did not play good defense in the red zone.”
Sticking with offensive focuses, Winder-Barrow also hopes to maintain consistency in its offense and take care of execution in both the run game and the passing game.
On the defensive side, the Bulldoggs have inexperience in both the front seven and the secondary, so Dudley has pushed his young guys to “get their noses bloody” and play hard football on each snap. Junior Tyron “Tank” Harris, who was converted to linebacker, is an example of a player Dudley wants to see develop this season.
Dudley is also focusing on the team’s strong points going into the season.
Seniors and key players like quarterback Conyer Smith, linebacker/running back Aidan Thompson and cornerback/receiver-running back hybrid Tyreeck Hall are the team’s leaders and who the rest of the team relies upon for strength and motivation.
Dudley added that each of those players have grown in their respective focus areas this offseason.
“From Conyer, he has to develop into being a more dual-threat quarterback for our offense to really go,” Dudley said. “He’s done a really good job of that in the spring and in the summer.”
“For Aidan, a lot of the focus has been on conditioning and cutting a little weight. He trimmed up a little and his speed has improved.
“We’re just looking for some opportunities to get Tyreeck the ball since he plays two positions on offense. His biggest improvement over the offseason has been learning the playbook at running back as well as wide receiver.”
Other experience for the Bulldoggs is coming from the offensive line, which is returning starters from last season, including senior tackle Jacob King, senior guard Samuel Herr, senior lineman Clayton Robinson and junior lineman Tyrone Allen.
This season, Winder-Barrow has entered region 8-5A, which also includes Jefferson, Loganville and Clarke Central. The season opens with the Battle of Barrow game against crosstown rival Apalachee Aug. 19. Following the Battle of Barrow, the Bulldogs will face Loganville for the region schedule opener Sept. 16.
