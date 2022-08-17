The Bulldoggs are focused on a bounce-back season this year after failing to make playoffs last season. Meanwhile, the team also seeks to have fun and build chemistry while on the journey back to postseason.

In 2021, Winder-Barrow’s football team finished with a 4-6 record, only winning two region games throughout the year. Two of those losses came in back-to-back region games against Buford and Lanier high schools to close out the season and were instrumental in the Bulldoggs’ fall-out in the playoff race.

