The Battle of Barrow didn’t live up to its normal “down-to-the-wire” expectations as the Bulldoggs dominated the Wildcats 23-7 at home for the fourth consecutive win in the series.

From the intense chants from both teams, to the loud support pouring in from bands and spectators, the Battle of Barrow was hyped to be a spectacle of a game. By halftime, smiles quickly turned to frowns for the Wildcats team as they were down 23-0.

