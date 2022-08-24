The Battle of Barrow didn’t live up to its normal “down-to-the-wire” expectations as the Bulldoggs dominated the Wildcats 23-7 at home for the fourth consecutive win in the series.
From the intense chants from both teams, to the loud support pouring in from bands and spectators, the Battle of Barrow was hyped to be a spectacle of a game. By halftime, smiles quickly turned to frowns for the Wildcats team as they were down 23-0.
Defense turned into offense was the theme of the game for the Bulldoggs.
After forcing Apalachee into a three-and-out in their opening drive, the Bulldoggs came down and scored off a 10-yard reception from senior quarterback Conyer Smith to senior receiver Robert Hill.
From there, both teams would hold each other to only three first downs for the rest of the first quarter.
A deep punt by the Bulldoggs set up the Wildcats at the one-yard line to start their drive. They worked their way up the field to the 25-yard line before being stuffed on fourth down after finally moving the chains.
The Bulldoggs almost instantly turned that into points, as junior Tank Harris ran it in for a touchdown with eight minutes left in the second quarter.
The troubles for Apalachee didn’t stop there. Winder-Barrow stuffed Apalachee’s next drive into a three-and-out with a huge tackle-for-loss by senior Jacob King and another by senior Brooks House.
A bad snap on the punt caused the Wildcats to run out the back of the endzone, resulting in a safety, and putting the Bulldoggs up 16-0.
What’s more, on their next drive, the Bulldoggs scored once again on a rushing touchdown by Tyreeck Hall with just over two minutes left in the half to increase the lead 23-0.
Despite their struggles in the first half, the Wildcats made a strong effort to score to close out the half. This came behind a timely unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Bulldoggs with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter. Then, junior quarterback Howard Holloway completed two consecutive passes, including a 22-yard bomb to senior receiver Shermarion Clark to set up first-and-goal.
Following this, head coach Tony Lotti took a chance on his starting running back Prince Tate with a draw up the middle for a score. However, it was taken back by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Wildcats.
Although the Wildcats were geared to score to close out the half, that unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a holding penalty pushed them back to the 15-yard line. From there, the Bulldoggs defense held its own with lockdown defense outside the numbers.
While the Bulldoggs were dominant in the matchup, they suffered several injuries throughout the game.
The first of these injuries occured when starting linebacker and running back Aidan Thompson came off the field after the first play of the game with a sprained ankle. From there, head coach Ed Dudley went to his other starting running back Tyreeck Hall to shoulder the majority of the groundwork for the game.
According to Thompson, he did not plan on returning to the game unless there was a “critical situation”.
“They need me for the entire season, not just tonight,” Thompson said after halftime.
Hall held his own without his backfield mate, producing 177 yards and a score on 25 carries in the matchup. The Wildcats had no answer for the speedy senior throughout the entire game. No matter the style of run play, Hall and the Bulldoggs were able to move the chains with their ground game.
Other injuries halted the Bulldoggs momentum, as Hall and Harris experienced cramps in the second half. The “critical situation” came to fruition for Winder-Barrow, so Thompson took more snaps in rotation with Hall and Harris on defense to help alleviate their workload and preserve their health for the season.
With his team up 23 points headed into the fourth quarter, Thompson had one goal in mind: a shut-out. The bragging rights were there for the taking, but they were unable to complete their goal.
After the Wildcats secured a momentum-shifting block on a punt, junior running back Prince Tate and senior running back Jahmal Wallace took over the drive. The Bulldoggs had no answer for their groundwork tandem, which culminated in a 20-yard touchdown run by Tate to finally put the Wildcats on the board.
While the final score did not indicate a competitive matchup, there was hardly a lack of competitive fire from both teams. The 19 total penalties, which ranged from holding to unsportsmanlike conduct calls, show the spirit of the Battle of Barrow each year. There was no shortage of physicality or heat from both teams.
Following the season-opening win, Winder-Barrow prepares for its next matchup against M.L. King High at home Friday, Aug. 26.
Apalachee will look to get back on track as they return home to face Central Gwinnett Aug. 26 in its home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.