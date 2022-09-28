The 2022 Barrow County Chamber of Commerce Businesswoman of the Year luncheon presented by Northeast Georgia Medical Center will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Georgia Club, located at 1050 Chancellor's Drive in Statham.
Nominations are due Oct. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.