Camp Corral, a leading provider of support and enrichment opportunities for the children of this nation's wounded, ill and fallen military heroes announced the dates of its annual summer camp programming, which has expanded to provide 40% more campers in 2022 with opportunities to gain respite, create peer connections, strengthen self-confidence and reinforce coping skills tailored to the unique challenges military children face every day.
The nonprofit's free, one-of-a-kind summer camp experiences empower children with similar backgrounds to bond and form special connections through activities such as canoeing, rock climbing and ziplining.
Additionally, after a successful launch in 2021, Camp Corral is doubling the number of family camp programs it will host in 2022. These all-inclusive retreats provide each family member with new and values-oriented experiences that help build connection within the family unit and create lifelong memories.
"Our programs allow these young heroes to thrive throughout a week of fun and developmental experiences apart from the day-to-day challenges they face as children of wounded or disabled military families," said Lori Noonan, chief operating officer at Camp Corral. "We look forward to serving more of our nation's military-connected children and families in the year ahead."
Camp Corral will begin accepting applications for its 2022 summer camp programs on Feb. 1, 2022. Applications will close once a session is full or one month before the first day of the camp. To qualify, children must be between the ages of 8 and 15 on the first day of camp.
For a list of 2022 summer camp dates and locations, visit www.campcorral.org/camps.
For children unable to attend a camp in person, Camp Corral offers virtual enrichment and peer network programs to deliver support tailored to the unique experiences of the nation's most vulnerable military children. For additional information, visit www.campcorral.org/our-programs.
