Camp Oo-U-La is set for June 5-10 at Camp Twin Lakes Will-A-Way.
Camper and volunteer staff applications are available now at:
A virtual discussion about All Things Burn Camp will be held May 3. Visit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation to register.
The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation (GFBF) sponsors Camp Oo-U-La at no cost to campers. The cost to give this experience to the children is over $550 per camper and relies on company sponsorships and donations to fulfill its mission to serve campers.
Camp sponsors are needed in order to provide the critically needed funding to ensure every camper can be served. All sponsors will join the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation’s mission to partner with the fire service and burn care community to provide fire safety and prevention education, support medical facilities and assist burn survivors in their recovery. What's more, sponsors will receive recognition, company branding, community visibility and inspiration for their workplace.
To become a sponsor or make a donation, visit: https://fundraise.gfbf.org/campaign/camp-oo-u-la-sponsorship-2022/c397911.
All commitments are due by May 15.
For questions, contact McKenzy Williams at mwilliams@gfbf.org.
