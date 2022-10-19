• Why are you running for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?
I am running to make a difference in the lives of the people in the town of Bethlehem. I have lived in the town of Bethlehem since 1994 and currently own a self-employed business located in the town since 2000. For the year of 2015, I was awarded Business of the Year for my local computer repair shop, Home Computers.
I have always been involved in the community, including Arbor Day. I have been on the Arbor Day committee for 3 years now. We are involved in public tree planting and preservation of trees in the town of Bethlehem. I was also heavily involved in the Boy Scouts for 7 years with my son who got his Eagle Scout in 2019. I allowed the troop to camp on our property and assisted with many Eagle Scout events.
In the 28 years as a resident, I have experienced all of the changes and development take place in our community. As a business and homeowner, I want to keep this town a great place to live.
• What do you believe is the role of the city council in the community?
City council members are in charge of being responsive to the citizens who elect them and to make sure that every citizen is heard. Council members are to make decisions and approve ordinances within the town limits. If elected, I will make sure to be an advocate for change in the community.
• Do you have any personal or professional relationships that could become conflict of interest while serving as a council member?
• What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
The key to handling controversial topics is to listen respectfully, without interrupting. It is important to avoid taking sides and to make sure the issues is clearly defined before initiating debate. Foremost, controversial issues will generate a diversity of viewpoints and as a council member you must be able to compromise and make sound decisions as to what would be best for the overall community.
• What do you see as top priorities for the city and why?
ED: I believe a big priority for the town of Bethlehem currently is the growth surrounding our small town. If elected, I want to make sure that we outline what is to be the future growth of Bethlehem. This discussion is important due to the rise in infrastructure, shopping centers, and growth in businesses in surrounding cities and towns.
If I am elected, I would like to increase community events and provide the opportunity for socialization and incorporate local business in an effort to help them thrive. This would allow for spotlight on local businesses and to bring the community closer together. I believe that it is important to make the town a fun and flourishing environment.
