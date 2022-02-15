BNJ: What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
Ward: I have spent most of my working life in business management, and in my years of managing businesses to deliver results, I had to be creative and forward-thinking to provide solutions while being fiscally responsible with our budget. We can bring that same mindset to the county commission seat. I have since transitioned to the legal field and have been a practicing attorney since 2017, specializing in contracts and business law. This legal experience allows me to view and analyze proposals put in front of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners in a different light, so that we can fully review and have meaningful discussions before taking action.
BNJ: How do you think Barrow County’s growth should be managed in the coming years?
Ward: The growth Barrow County is experiencing is exciting and presents great opportunities, but we need to ensure we have smart, responsible growth. The key to smart, responsible growth is making sure that the essential services we expect and rely on grow with the communities needs in mind but without compromising our quality of life. This growth also needs to be balanced with smart, responsible spending. As Barrow County grows, services, including infrastructure, public safety, and basic county services have to scale up with the growth, but by seeking out and implementing creative solutions, we can work to keep costs down.
Additionally, as we continue to grow, we should work to bring in new businesses and industries that can help support our rapidly growing population. By promoting economic growth that can provide jobs locally to Barrow County residents, we can reduce commute times for citizens while bringing in additional resources to fund necessary infrastructure growth.
BNJ: What are the top three issues facing Barrow County in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
WARD: In talking with different stakeholders, from residents to business owners, I have heard a number of positive examples for what makes Barrow County great. Likewise, I have heard a number of concerns that have been raised. Many of these concerns fall into three big challenges: new growth not matching the characteristics of the surrounding area, infrastructure growth not keeping pace with population growth, and losing a sense of community. Over the next 10 years, these issues will continue to be at the forefront of the issues facing Barrow County.
As Barrow County continues to grow, when rezone requests are in front of the County Commission, we must not only thoroughly review the request to ensure it can be balanced with the surrounding area. Just as important, we need to ensure that site plans for new building and development strictly adhere to the Barrow County Unified Development Code, especially as it relates to minimum lot sizes and lot set back requirements. This will allow us to properly balance the growth, resources, and character of Barrow County.
We must approach the issue of our growing infrastructure needs with responsible, balanced solutions. As more people move into the area, we must expand the basic services that we all rely on to meet the growing demand. We must provide for more law enforcement officers on the road, we will need increased fire protection, roads have to be improved to provide for safe, increased capacity, and court services and other county services have to be expanded to provide efficient operations to more people and businesses. While this expansion requires extra spending, that does not necessarily have to translate into tax milage rate increases. A big key to scaling up the capacity of our infrastructure and government services without an equal cost increase is to find creative and innovative solutions. Technology driven solutions, for example, can be implemented throughout various departments, to increase the efficacy and capacity.
When it comes to the issue of maintaining a sense of community, one thing that drew me to Barrow County is the small-town community atmosphere. I want to make sure we keep that neighborly community feel by hosting regular, informal get-togethers where residents can bring me their concerns and ask me questions, and I can provide updates on what is happening within the county government. As county commissioner, I will also seek other opportunities for us to gather in fellowship so we can maintain that sense of community.
By engaging directly with the residents, fostering opportunities for our community to come together, and finding creative solutions to the challenges presented by rapid growth, we can work to maintain Barrow County’s appeal through smart, responsible growth.
BNJ: Please provide a brief biography of yourself.
WARD: I was born and raised in Norcross where I attended Norcross High School and was involved in the athletics programs by running scoreboards, video, and announcing. After graduating high school, I earned my bachelor’s degree in business administration while working full-time in management roles across several different industries, from retail to commercial swimming pool management. In 2014, I made the decision to shift careers to the legal field and began attending law school at Georgia State University College of Law. I graduated from law school in 2017 and have been a practicing attorney since then.
I began my legal career working in a small two lawyer general practice firm where I got exposure to a variety of different areas of the law. I transitioned to a general counsel position, in the transportation industry, for several years before I made the decision to open my own law firm focusing on business law, contracts, and intellectual property.
Once I finished law school and began working in the legal field, I decided I was ready to purchase a house. Attracted to the lower taxes, less congestion, and small-town community feel, I made the move to Barrow County in 2018. As a Barrow County resident for the last several years, I have enjoyed watching the growth we are experiencing, and I am excited to help guide this growth so we can all continue to enjoy the features that make Barrow County a great place to live.
In my free time, I like to get out and explore the outdoors, including hiking, rock climbing, and white water rafting. I actively volunteer with high school athletics and am an adult volunteer with the 4-H youth organization. I am also working on my private pilot’s license and can occasionally be seen flying in the skies above Barrow County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.