BNJ: What in your background makes you qualified for this position?
Martinelli: I have been an entrepreneur since 1986. I own and operate Martinelli Investigations, Inc. and have years of experience dealing with legal issues and management. My family has decades of law enforcement experience. I have also volunteered with our local Habitat for Humanity. I was also part of the development team in Gwinnett County for building the first special needs park in the county.
BNJ: How do you think Barrow County's growth should be managed in the coming years?
Martinelli: I believe competitive salaries and continued training for law enforcement and other local government entities such as the department of family and children services, department of education etc. would prepare our citizens for the growth that is coming to Barrow County.
BNJ: What are the top three issues facing Barrow County in the next 10 years? If elected, how would you address these issues?
Martinelli: I would like to hear what the residents of Barrow County believe are the top three issues. I believe the top three issues are crime, growth, and taxes. If Barrow County were competitive with law enforcement salaries and training, we would be more prepared to handle crime and hopefully attract more residents to consider law enforcement as a career. Growth in Barrow County can be managed in numerous ways. We as residents need to be mindful when we see people looking for permits to build new homes or business and think, “Can our roads, schools, hospitals, firefighters, and police force handle that growth”? We need to maintain balance and make sure our local government entities can serve our residents responsibly. Maintaining growth directly effects taxpayers. The more responsible we are with growth the more impact we can have on the taxpayers of Barrow.
BNJ: Please provide a brief biography of yours.
Martinelli: I am a Georgia native and have been an entrepreneur since 1986. I am former law enforcement, and my family has decades of law enforcement experience. I have been a Private Investigator in Georgia since 1999. I am licensed in both Georgia and Alabama. When I am not working, I enjoy spending time with my family and dog Gracie and traveling.
