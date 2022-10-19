Sharon Johnson

• Why are you running for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?

I am running for the Bethlehem City Council seat that became vacant when one of our councilmembers resigned after Susanne and Scott Morgan threatened to sue the councilmembers and the city because of an issue with her parents living in a camper in their backyard. This is the Suzanne Morgan that is running for this same position and her husband that presently sits on the Council. This is the same councilmember that brought me and my husband before the Council with allegations of breaking codes that were proven to be false. The reason I am running is to do my part in making sure that all citizens of Bethlehem are treated fairly, justly, equally, and without prejudice; that our funds are spent wisely; and that our citizens are heard. I have heard citizens complain about road repairs that need to be made with no answer to their complaint. Others want to see more for our young people to enjoy in the park while others are concerned with drug activity near their homes. I would like the opportunity to change things for the better by being elected to the Council.

