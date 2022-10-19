• Why are you running for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?
I am running for the Bethlehem City Council seat that became vacant when one of our councilmembers resigned after Susanne and Scott Morgan threatened to sue the councilmembers and the city because of an issue with her parents living in a camper in their backyard. This is the Suzanne Morgan that is running for this same position and her husband that presently sits on the Council. This is the same councilmember that brought me and my husband before the Council with allegations of breaking codes that were proven to be false. The reason I am running is to do my part in making sure that all citizens of Bethlehem are treated fairly, justly, equally, and without prejudice; that our funds are spent wisely; and that our citizens are heard. I have heard citizens complain about road repairs that need to be made with no answer to their complaint. Others want to see more for our young people to enjoy in the park while others are concerned with drug activity near their homes. I would like the opportunity to change things for the better by being elected to the Council.
My main qualification is that I am a concerned citizen of this city. Also, I stand firm for what is right. I am not associated with any that can sway me from my convictions. I am a nurse by profession and worked at Emory University Hospital until retirement. I also owned and operated a personal care home for senior adults after retirement until I sold it to someone else. This gives me experience with dealing with people and their problems.
• What do you believe is the role of the city council in the community?
I believe the role of the city council is to show leadership and guidance to the citizens while facilitating communication between the two, attend the council meetings, assess and evaluate needs in the city, research what is discussed and up for a vote, and planning for the future of our city.
• Do you have any personal or professional relationships that could become a conflict of interest while serving as a council member?
There is nothing in my personal or professional life that could be a conflict of interest if I am elected as a Bethlehem City Councilmember. I know two of the candidates’ spouse sits on the Council at this time and there is no rule against it. This issue would be one I would have addressed if I am voted to sit on the council.
• What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
To approach and handle controversial and complicated issues is to do in-depth research, stay within the law, and pray about it.
• What do you see as top priorities for the city and why?
I see the top priority for the city at this time is for the councilmembers to remedy the conflict between themselves and abide by their own rules. The needs of the citizens need one-hundred percent of the councilmembers attention and not one threatening to sue the other for doing their job. If I am elected as councilmember, I will do my best to serve the citizens of Bethlehem.
