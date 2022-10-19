• Why are you running for election? What in your background makes you a qualified candidate for this seat?
My name is Susanne Morgan, and I've been a resident of the Town of Bethlehem for 22 years. I've raised my family here; my children attended and graduated from Bethlehem Christian Academy. We attend Bethlehem Church. I am an honest person and would bring integrity to the Council.
I want to serve on the Bethlehem Town Council because I have a sense of personal pride and responsibility for my community. I want to give back to my community by helping improve its image. Public service is a calling. It is an opportunity to help make people’s lives better. I was raised to believe that community service is a noble exercise of our freedom. I also think community service should be done for the right reasons.
My education and work experience make me an excellent candidate for this office. I have a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a focus on Public Administration, a field in which leaders serve communities to advance the common good and effect positive change. I also have a Paralegal degree, so I have a good understanding of the legal process and excellent research skills. My work experience includes 30 years of building a small manufacturing and industrial services business in Barrow County. I was responsible for implementing a company Quality Management System, resulting in the opening of a new office in Poland this year. This was a considerable undertaking and shows I can establish and work towards significant goals. My focus is on resolving customer service and human resource issues, making me a problem solver and able to multi-task on various matters.
• What do you believe is the role of the city council in the community?
The Town Council is a legislative body that governs the town. The Town Council implements the community's vision while being fiscally responsible with the public’s money. The Council’s role is to promote Bethlehem by enriching its citizen's quality of life, improving infrastructure, public safety, environmental issues, community service, and supporting business opportunities to boost a prosperous economy. The Council is responsible for reviewing and making decisions about the development of the community. I know I can help facilitate positive change in these areas.
• Do you have any personal or professional relationships that could become conflict of interest while serving as a council member?
I have qualified for this office and have no conflicts of interest.
• What is your approach to handling controversial and complicated issues?
I have worked with national and international companies for over 30 years, dealing with complicated issues and providing positive resolutions. I would use my skills to address the problems brought before the Council. I'm a good listener, have good communication skills, and can acquire the facts to make an impartial intelligent decision. I would work with my fellow council members to reach a consensus and make the best decision for the community. I would be open-minded to other people's perspectives, helping me make better and more informed decisions.
• What do you see as top priorities for the city and why?
Some top priorities of the Council should be keeping roads in good repair and looking at the possibility of establishing a police department to keep our neighborhoods safe. Implement more community events, such as bringing back the Bethlehem Fall Festival, to help foster a sense of community. Provide some community services like art and recreation classes. Establish a Make Bethlehem Beautiful Program to maintain and improve the esthetics of the town.
I am excited about this opportunity and will advocate for the community of Bethlehem. I believe it is essential for more women to have representation in local government. I hope everyone gets out and votes, and I would love to have your vote on November 8th!
Thank you, and God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.