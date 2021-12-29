Barrow County Emergency Services recently held a reception to say goodbye to one of their own, Captain Marty Garner, who is retiring after more than ten years in public safety.
“Captain Garner joined us in September of 2011, and has served the citizens of Barrow with honor,” said Chief Alan Shuman. “He has served in public safety for decades and impacted many lives in very positive ways.”
After working for another department for thirty years, Garner started as a fire medic with BCES and worked his way up the ranks. He finished his career as the emergency medical services officer for the department.
In this role, he helped develop medical protocols that allow our personnel to aggressively treat our patients in order to help save lives. He also helped develop the partnership between the department and Northeast Georgia Medical Center that allows the department to better serve the citizens and visitors of Barrow County.
Garner also served as the firefighter lead on the Critical Incident Stress Management Team where he organized responses of team members when they responded to critical incident calls. He also helped develop education for department personnel.
“Marty is very passionate about this work and has helped take the team to a new level," said team lead Captain Scott Dakin. “He helped educate every member of the department as well as all new recruits in how to handle the stress that goes with our job.”
Garner is looking forward to spending time with family as well as volunteering for some great organizations. This includes teaching bowling and life skills to young people with mental health disabilities.
“It is going to be different after all these years, but I am looking forward to retiring and enjoying some down time,” said Garner. “I will miss the people that I work with here at BCES. They are some of the best in the industry.”
