With the assistance of numerous Barrow County citizens, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) announced Monday afternoon Thomas Connor Johnson was captured and in custody after being on the run from law enforcement since Sept. 15.
Over the weekend, BCSO kept the public informed as several sightings of Johnson were reported.
Johnson was seen on Hwy. 82 near Holsenbeck Road at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. At around 4 p.m. another sighting of Johnson was reported in the area of Giles Road between Hwy. 82 and Azalea Road.
Police advised the public Sunday evening to not challenge Johnson as he was reported to be armed.
According to BCSO, Johnson was believed to be the driver of a car involved in an accident in the 200 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident, but Johnson wasn't located.
At around 10 a.m. Monday, police advised Johnson was seen on foot in the 100 block of Nunnally Road. A search was performed and he was not located.
BCSO also reported Johnson was suspected in numerous vehicle thefts as well.
"It is imperative that residents lock their vehicles and do not leave keys or other valuables in them," said BCSO.
Just before 3 p.m. Monday, BCSO announced they had captured and arrested Johnson without incident after a short foot pursuit.
"The Sheriff's Office appreciates every concerned citizen who called in tips," said BCSO.
