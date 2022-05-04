Winder Police Department (WPD) warns citizens to lock their cars at night as car break-ins are on the rise in gated communities.
The break-ins are listed among the following incidents reported to WPD from April 21 through April 27:
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony April 23 at 103 Sunningdale Dr., where a man reported items stolen from his car while parked in a driveway.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking April 23 at 1654 Jasper Dr., where a woman reported items missing from her vehicle while it was parked in her driveway.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony April 23 at 1802 Alberta Lane, where a woman reported her vehicle appeared to have been gone through while parked in her driveway.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft of felony; theft by taking April 23 at 1627 Jasper Dr., where a man reported items missing from his vehicle while parked in his driveway.
• Entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony (three counts) ; theft by taking (two counts) April 23 at 148 Sunningdale Dr., where items valued at $1,200 were stolen from three cars parked in a man’s driveway.
• Willful obstruction of law enforcement officer April 21 at 63 Atlanta Avenue B, where a man reported he paid a woman a deposit to move into her apartment but she refused to answer the door when he tried moving in despite over 30 minutes of police knocking on her door and window.
• Fleeing to elude police for a felony offense; improper left turn; laying drags; improper passing in no passing zone; speeding; reckless driving April 21 at W. May Street, where an unknown driver of an an older model black Mercedes Benz with dark tinted windows fled police and has yet to be identified or charged.
• Disorderly conduct April 22 at 316 N. Broad St. (Northeast Georgia Medical Center), where a discharged patient refused to leave and became belligerent.
• Arrest warrant serviced April 22 at 113 E. Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass April 21 at 50 Brad Akins Dr., where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged while she was inside the YMCA.
• Theft by taking April 22 at 1549 Box Cir., where a woman reported someone stole her vehicle license plate from the back of her vehicle parked in her driveway.
• Arrest warrant serviced April 23 at 1700 Barber Rd., (Hall County Jail), where an inmate transport occurred.
• Cruelty to children; battery-Family Violence; terroristic threats; willful obstruction of law enforcement officer April 22 at 245 Apperson Dr., where a woman and her father’s argument over her kids spending time alone in a bedroom with a boy turned physical.
• Public drunkenness; drugs to be kept in original container; possession of Schedule II substance; possession of Schedule IV substance April 22 at 93 E. May St., where an intoxicated woman in possession of narcotic pills attempted to unbutton her pants and urinate while speaking to officers.
• Criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less); battery April 23 at 258 James Albert Johnson Ave., where a woman was arrested for throwing a pickle jar and breaking the window of a car, injuring a passenger.
• Suspicious activity reported April 23 at 17 Monroe Hwy. (Publix), where a woman reported being violated by an unknown man in the parking lot.
• Arrest warrant serviced; possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance April 24 at 2 Candlewood Terrace, where a man with an active warrant possessing suspected heroin was seen walking down the street.
• Damage to property April 24 at 4 Atlanta Ave., where a woman reported her vehicle’s sunroof visor was damaged by the machine at Swifty Car Wash.
• Simple battery-Family Violence April 24 at 118 Griffith St. S., where a woman pushed her aunt against a sink and injured her during a domestic dispute.
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying info concerning a person; financial transaction card fraud April 25 at 94 Garrison Dr., where a woman reported an unknown person spent $800 on her credit card using her Door Dash app.
• Aggravated assault; battery; possession and use of drug related objects April 26 at 13. W. Wright St., where a woman stabbed a man during a domestic dispute.
• Theft by deception April 21 at 165 Georgia Avenue, where a man reported a man took his money without buying what he was supposed to with it and thinks he came back and stole items from his property.
• Marijuana-possession (less than one ounce) April 25 at 656 Exchange Cir. 100 (Top Dawg Tavern), Bethlehem, where an intoxicated was observed acting suspiciously outside of his car.
• Hit and run April 26 at 68 S. Broad St., where the owner of Orr’s Auto Salvage reported his fence damaged.
• Criminal damage to property April 27 at 206 2nd St. (Victor Lord Park), where a woman reported her car was damaged while parked at the park during a soccer tournament.
• Criminal damage to property; theft by taking April 27 at 266 Hal Jackson Road (Barrow County Transportation), where a woman reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a 2000 Chevrolet Express Van parked in the lot .
• Driving while license suspended or revoked April 27 at 41 E. May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Suspicious activity April 27 at 53 Monroe Highway (Citgo/ V Soul), where 84 counterfeit $100 bills were found in the parking lot.
