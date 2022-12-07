CarePortal was launched in Barrow County on Nov. 8 and is an online tool that connects local churches with vulnerable families.
CarePortal brings the needs of families in the community to the attention of churches and community leaders, giving them a real-time opportunity to respond. Fulfilling these needs can help prevent a child from entering foster care or support a youth aging out of foster care.
Bethlehem Church and Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church met the first Barrow County CarePortal need by providing a washer and dryer to help a family reunify.
Chosen for Life Ministries, a nonprofit organization that helps churches and families care for vulnerable children is the implementing partner of CarePortal in Region 5.
The launch was attended by Barrow County DFCS board members Diane Carr (Board Chair), Janet Edgar, Bobbie Ellington, Dorothy Johnson, Dr. Christina Lowe and Lamar Sims; Down Criss, Region 5 DFCS Director; Denise Lark, Region 5 DFCS Resource Coordinator; Jessica Porter, Interim County Director of Barrow County DFCS and several Barrow Co DFCS staff members. Several church and community leaders were also in attendance, including Joseph Brown the Community Pastor from Bethlehem Church, who led the invocation and provided lunch for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.