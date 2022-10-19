The Lady Wildcats competed in the first day of Super Regionals, hosting the event and dominating in both contests.
Apalachee defeated both Sprayberry and South Paulding 12-0 via run rule to secure its spot in Wednesday’s final.
In the first matchup, sophomore Desiree Trudel made her impact with two home runs in the win, accumulating two runs and three RBIs in the process. This adds to her previous school-record 11 home runs from the regular season.
Alyssa Willer and Morgan Reynolds were also influential in the win. Willer had two runs and two RBIs, while Reynolds also had two runs and three RBIs and stole a base.
It was a two-pitcher effort in the win, as Ryleigh Sapp (8 strikeouts) and Autumn Mathery (1) tag-teamed Sprayberry from the mound in the shutout.
In the second matchup, Trudel poured in another home run with two runs and two RBIs. Willer had three runs, and senior Tiyara Wingfield had two runs and two RBIs.
Sapp also pitched in the second win, striking out eight more batters to secure the Lady Wildcats’ spot in the final
Sequoyah and South Paulding will have a rematch at 4 p.m. Wednesday to decide Apalachee’s opponent in the Super Regional final at 6 p.m. South Paulding was previously able to defeat Sequoyah in the first match Tuesday before being shut out by Apalachee later in the evening.
