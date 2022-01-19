The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 75th Annual Diamond Jubilee by awarding some of the county’s rising stars in business and paying special tribute to the memory of a local legend.
In honor of it’s 75th anniversary, the Chamber looked back on its storied past, chronicled its greatest achievements and remembered some of the great visionaries its lost along the way.
Chamber president Tommy Jennings and chairman Chris Maddox also provided insight on current opportunties in Barrow and its vision for the future.
The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1947 when the county had just 13,000 residents. A few local businessmen put their minds together to create a mechanism to inspire growth, incentivize industry and create jobs for the community for decades to come.
“Think about the vision it took 75 years ago in 1947 for a community like Barrow county, of less than 13,000 people to envision creating a chamber and leading us to where we are today,” said Maddox.
Maddox’s grandfather Charles O. Maddox, Sr. was part of the group of visionary leaders who established the Barrow Chamber. By 1958, Maddox’s father, Charles O. Maddox, Jr., served as the chamber president.
“So, you see, my service to the chamber has been instilled in me literally since birth,” said Maddox. “I tell you all this not to boast about my family, but to help you understand why I think what we do at the Chamber is so vitally important.”
In 2022, as Barrow’s population approaches 90,000 and continues to rapidly grow, modern-day landscapes seem worlds apart from the chamber’s more humble beginnings. However, no matter what the economic or political landscape it found itself in the middle of, its mission has always remained the same: To allow prosperity to flourish so that it touches the lives of all people from all corners of the community.
“We want to ensure that a dialogue remains focused on the success of all Americans so we can all succeed,” said Jennings.
In the 1960’s, it worked on raw manufacturing projects, which still survive today. It later located Duck Head, which was originally in downtown Winder before relocating to Hwy. 316, and is now Chico’s, the county’s second largest employer.
“At one time, people looked at Barrow county as the pants capital of the world. Today we are a diversified mini metropolis.” said Maddox.
The chamber also laid the groundwork for what is now a fully-functioning economic development arm of Barrow’s County government, Barrow Industrial Park, as well as the Spring Mountain project currently under construction.
“Through the last couple of very challenging years, your chamber has not only survived, it has thrived and is poised financially and organizationally to help lead Barrow County into what I believe will be a truly exciting next 75 years,” said Maddox.
President of Digital Creations 4U Mason Orr announced the seven winners of the 2021 Chamber awards, which are based on the popular vote among chamber members.
The final award presented was the Shining Star Award, which was accepted by the family of the late Isaiah “Coach” Berry for his countless contributions to the community over his lifetime as a Barrow resident. For the first time in its history, the Barrow Chamber recognized its Shining Star in his memory.
“Daddy would be honored,” said Berry’s daughter Hiawatha to the crowd.
“He would say, ‘thank you, but I’m sure there are others more deserving’,” she said.
“He was a man of integrity. His life was an open book.”
“We are so glad we were able to share him with so many people,” she said.
“His blessings to the community were many,” said Maddox when introducing the Berry family to the stage. Better known as “Coach”, Berry’s legacy as a track and football coach at Winder-Barrow High School is unparalleled. Through his leadership, Berry helped turn WBHS into a track powerhouse and coached many outstanding football teams.
His football team in 1993, and teams before and since, learned from Berry a verse from Nehemiah 4:6, which he had them recite everyday after practice.
“I can almost guarantee every football player who came through Winder-Barrow during his years will know that saying probably until the day they die,” said Maddox.
“So built we the wall. And all the wall was joined together for the half thereof, for the people had a mind to work.” Nehemiah 4:6.
