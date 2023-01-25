The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 76th annual Dinner and Awards Celebration Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Braselton Civic Center. This year's beach-themed event featured an invocation and pledge to the flag by Dr. Geoff Murphy, pastor at Winder First United Methodists Church, dinner by Leather and Lace Coffee Co., remarks and recognition of Chamber President/CEO Tommy Jennings, remarks from outgoing chair Chris Maddox and a presentation of gavel and ceremonial cannon ball acceptance of the 2023 Chamber of Commerce chair Mason Orr, owner of Digital Creations 4 U.

The 2022 Chamber awards presentation was hosted by the chamber's 2023 first vice-chair David Bleth, owner of Harrison Poultry.

