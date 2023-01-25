The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 76th annual Dinner and Awards Celebration Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Braselton Civic Center. This year's beach-themed event featured an invocation and pledge to the flag by Dr. Geoff Murphy, pastor at Winder First United Methodists Church, dinner by Leather and Lace Coffee Co., remarks and recognition of Chamber President/CEO Tommy Jennings, remarks from outgoing chair Chris Maddox and a presentation of gavel and ceremonial cannon ball acceptance of the 2023 Chamber of Commerce chair Mason Orr, owner of Digital Creations 4 U.
The 2022 Chamber awards presentation was hosted by the chamber's 2023 first vice-chair David Bleth, owner of Harrison Poultry.
The presenting sponsors of the event were Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow and Bank OZK. The Diamond Sponsor was Georgia Power. Platinum sponsors were Akins Ford, Jackson EMC and Solvay. Gold Sponsors were Barrow County School System, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Lanier Tech and Winder Housing Authority. The Dessert Sponsor was Roll Off Systems and the "Potty
Sponsor" was 2 Brothers Septic.
The following were the recipients of the 2022 Chamber awards:
Claude Tuck Award - Lisa Maloof
Ambassador of the Year - Patty Taylor
Community Service Award - Staci Waters
Distinguished Service Award - Lindsey Greeson
Small Business of the Year - Hill's Ace Hardware
Large Business of the Year - Harrison Poultry, Inc,
Citizen of the Year - Ben McDaniel
Shining Star of 2022 - Terry England
