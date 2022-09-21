Hamilton McElhannon was awarded the Chamber of Commerce's September Senior of the Month . Hamilton plays trombone in the Winder-Barrow High School's Bulldogg Marching Band and is consistently in the top 1% of his class. He's also a member of several academic and service clubs.
With a passion for service, he founded "Junkyard Doggs," which is an inclusive club that helps students earn service hours while keeping the WBHS campus clean.
