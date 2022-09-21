Hamilton McElhannon

Hamilton McElhannon from Winder-Barrow High School is the Chamber of Commerce's Senior of the Month for September.

Hamilton McElhannon was awarded the Chamber of Commerce's September Senior of the Month . Hamilton plays trombone in the Winder-Barrow High School's Bulldogg Marching Band and is consistently in the top 1% of his class. He's also a member of several academic and service clubs.

With a passion for service, he founded "Junkyard Doggs," which is an inclusive club that helps students earn service hours while keeping the WBHS campus clean.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.