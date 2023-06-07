“You have a profit in the golf fund,” announced Samuel Latimer, CPA with Rushton and Company while presenting the city’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22) audit report to council on May 16.
The presentation served as the introduction to the council’s budget work session, articulating financial data from FY22 and expounding on year-to-date numbers for fiscal year 2023 (FY23). “While our profits are notable, we are mostly proud of doing so while simultaneously improving our course conditions, facilities and increasing wages for all of our staff members,” said Elizabeth Clarkson, Chimneys general manager.
The report clarified that Chimneys saw a $448,407 in profit in FY22 and projected $552,000 in FY23. According to Latimer, this profit marks a significant financial milestone. “I will also say, I don’t see that a lot...it’s something to celebrate there.” “Credit also goes to our fantastic grounds crew, led by Head Superintendent Tom Thebeau," said Clarkson.
The city council will now authorize a $1 million repayment to the city’s general fund, which has financially supported Chimneys since 2014.
“This is an incredible achievement for the city's long-term investment in the golf course, and now the city’s general fund can be repaid,” said Councilman Sonny Morris.
The course was purchased in September 2013 with a $600,000 advance from the city's water and sewer fund. The repayment to the water and sewer fund's advance will continue on a yearly payment schedule of $20,000 per year on a 30-year term.
The Chimneys purchase came at a challenging time for the golf industry, which was facing a downturn due to the recession. Despite this, the city council decided owning the course was in the city's best interest due to it being an integral part of the city’s wastewater treatment system. "Now, the profitable Chimneys Golf Course will continue contributing to the economic growth and recreational value of the City of Winder as a self-sustaining enterprise," read a city press release. https://www.chimneysgc.com/
