Chimneys Golf Course

Winder financial auditor reports Chimneys Golf Course saw a $448,407 profit in 2022.

“You have a profit in the golf fund,” announced Samuel Latimer, CPA with Rushton and Company while presenting the city’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22) audit report to council on May 16.  

The presentation served as the introduction to the council’s budget work session, articulating financial data from FY22 and expounding on year-to-date numbers for fiscal year 2023 (FY23). “While our profits are notable, we are mostly proud of doing so while simultaneously improving our course conditions, facilities and increasing wages for all of our staff members,” said Elizabeth Clarkson, Chimneys general manager.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.