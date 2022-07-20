Local business owner Chris Huskey named executive director of Butterfly Dreams Farm
Butterfly Dreams Farm Therapeutic Riding Program, which offers equine-assisted therapy services for children and adults with special needs, has hired Chris Huskey as its first executive director.
Huskey, an Army veteran and local business owner, has been involved in the special needs community since 2014 and served on the Butterfly Dreams Farm (BDF) board for a year prior to his appointment.
The BDF board of directors voted unanimously at its June meeting to install Huskey as executive director to lead the program’s vision for future expansion.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of Butterfly Dreams Farm,” Huskey said. “It is truly an honor to be the first executive director, and I can’t wait to work alongside the board, our community and the amazing staff and volunteers. I’m excited to get started moving this organization to the next level and establishing a level of safety, inclusiveness, compassion and community that will change lives for many generations to come.”
As executive director, Huskey will be responsible for fundraising, executing the board’s work plan, representing Butterfly Dreams Farm in the community and overseeing the day-to-day operations.
“I am very excited to have Chris be the one to help BDF grow,” board president Joey Bristol said. “He has great ideas and brings lots of energy and heart to the program.”
Huskey served eight years in the Army as a signals intelligence analyst, including two deployments, and was medically retired at the rank of staff sergeant. He holds an undergraduate degree in intelligence operations and a master’s of business administration from Troy University.
Huskey and his wife Catherine, an Oconee County native, are owners of Waggin’ Tails, a dog boarding and training facility based in Bogart. He also serves as treasurer for the Kiwanis Club of Athens.
They have two young children, 2-year-old James and 5-year-old Abigail, who began riding at the farm in 2021.
“The organization does so much good for the special needs community while also giving these horses a grander purpose,” Huskey said. “I look forward to moving BDF to the next level by providing an even better experience to more kids in our community and region.”
Butterfly Dreams Farm was established as a nonprofit in 2005 on an 11-acre farm in Watkinsville. The program relies heavily on local volunteers who assist certified therapists and therapeutic riding instructors with weekly lessons and therapy sessions.
The program offers two services: hippotherapy and therapeutic riding.
In hippotherapy, the unique movements of a horse are incorporated with physical, occupational and speech therapy to promote functional change in a variety of skills.
Therapeutic riding is a holistic approach to riding that focuses on care, skills and riding technique that increases confidence, communication and other cognitive and emotional skills.
BDF currently has five certified hippotherapists, two Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH) certified instructors for therapeutic riding and over 30 volunteers, including University of Georgia students. It serves riders as young as 2 years old.
BDF, which serves youth and adults from eight counties, was co-founded by local speech pathologist and lifelong equestrian Cat Thompson and Tracy Mosher.
“Our vision is for BDF to be a place of healing and joy for every child and adult we serve,” Thompson said. “In each interaction, we seek to create a safe environment where our students can find strength and healing.”
UPCOMING MEET AND GREET:
- Thursday, July 28
- 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- Oconee County Chamber of Commerce
- 55 Nancy Drive, Watkinsville
Way to go Chris!
