Local business owner Chris Huskey named executive director of Butterfly Dreams Farm

Butterfly Dreams Farm Therapeutic Riding Program, which offers equine-assisted therapy services for children and adults with special needs, has hired Chris Huskey as its first executive director.

Benjamin.S.McDaniel
Ben McDaniel

Way to go Chris!

