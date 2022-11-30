The following are Christmas events happening this month at local public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Rain with a possible rumble of thunder this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. Locally heavy rainfall possible early. High 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 7:48 am
The following are Christmas events happening this month at local public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
• Santa at the Library - Monday, Dec. 5, 5-7 p.m. Santa Claus is coming to the library for a special storytime, music and pictures with the jolly old elf himself.
• Interactive Home Alone movie - Friday, December 16, 7:15 - 9 p.m. Act out scenes, yell at the screen and use props as the holiday classic film is celebrated.
STATHAM
• Clay Ornament Making - Thursday, December 1, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. An evening of making clay ornaments led by Anita and Ashley for all ages.
• Santa and Mrs. Claus - Tuesday, Dec. 6, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making a trip to the library to see all the good little boys and girls. They will sing some Christmas carols and then be available for pictures.
• Grinch and Cindy Lou Who - Saturday, December 10, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The library will be hosting the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for pictures.
WINDER
• Santa Live @ Winder Library - Wednesday, December 7, 5 - 7 p.m. Santa will drop in for a special visit. While waiting to get a picture with Santa, holiday videos, crafts and music will be offered. Every child/family will meet Santa and have their photo made. Free and open to all ages. Temperature checks will be required.
• Harry Potter Yule Ball - Saturday, December 10, 2 - 3 p.m. All witches and wizards are invited to attend the Yule Ball where magical food, crafts and games await. Ages 5 - 18 with a caregiver.
• Adult Winter Crafting - Wednesday, December 14, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monthly on the third Wednesday. Make a mini Santa candy sleigh while sipping hot cocoa. These sleighs can be used for stocking stuffers, place settings, or holiday decorations.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.