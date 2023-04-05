The next Awake America Prayer Meeting is Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 a.m.
Every second Thursday of each month, Awake America Prayer Meetings are held at Community Partners Realty at 11:59 a.m.
The next Awake America Prayer Meeting is Thursday, April 13 at 11:59 a.m.
Every second Thursday of each month, Awake America Prayer Meetings are held at Community Partners Realty at 11:59 a.m.
Join elected officials, pastors, community leaders and concerned citizens as they meet to pray for our nation, it's leaders and Revival for America.
Community Partners Realty is located at 30 S Broad St., Winder (use the downstairs entrance and park in back of building.)
