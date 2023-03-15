Bethlehem First United Methodist Church is hosting a Palm Sunday Combined Service Event Sunday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join for the Palm Sunday Service in the sanctuary then stay for free lunch, inflatables, games and egg hunts for the kids.
Bethlehem First United Methodist Church is located at 709 Christmas Ave. in Bethlehem.
