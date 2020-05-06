Calvary Baptist Church, 1086 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn, has announced new service times has the church begins its return toward normal operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday morning services will be at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow for social distancing, leaders said. There will not be Sunday evening services at this time.
Services are broadcast live on the church's Facebook page each Sunday at 10 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
