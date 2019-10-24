UPCOMING EVENTS
Attica Baptist Church in Jackson County will hold a fall festival from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The festival will include games, inflatables, a cake walk, hay rides, hot dogs, popcorn, free goody bags for children and more.
The Dyer Family will be ministering in song on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Winder Church of God of Prophecy, 100 East Wright St.
The service will be at 11 a.m. following 10 a.m. Sunday school.
Minister Joey Morris will be ministering in word and Michael Bennett will be ministering in song at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
For more information, contact Pastor Debra Williams at 404-805-3849.
“This Is How I Fight My Battles” will be the theme for Youth Day Oct. 27 at Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries in Statham.
The service will be at 3 p.m. at 1867 Dooley Town Rd. in Statham.
The Rev. Alexander R. Wymbs will be the guest minister.
A fellowship reception will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Sylvania Watkins Sr. is the church pastor.
Union Baptist Church, 527 Union Church Rd., Winder, will host a "Trunk or Treat" event from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
For more information, call 770-867-7273.
Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 Hwy. 82, Statham, will host its monthly First Friday Night Singing from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1.
Southern gospel group The Chuck Wagon Gang will be performing. A love offering will be taken.
For more information, call Matt Dibler at 770-725-5164.
The community is invited to Winder First United Methodist Church's 55th annual Ham and Egg Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The meal is dine-in or take-out. The cost is $8 a plate, which includes country ham, red-eye gravy, scrambled eggs, grits and jelly.
ONGOING EVENTS
Corinth United Methodist Church, 689 Corinth Church Rd., Winder, holds a worship service at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday.
Dress is casual.
The Rev. Jennifer Carey is the church pastor.
Hamilton Mill Presbyterian Church is a congregation of the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), located at 5152 Braselton Hwy., Hoschton, and led by the Rev. Juan Herrera.
The community is invited to attend worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and all special services. For more information, go to the church website, Hamiltonmillpc.com, or call the church office at 678-714-3344.
The Winder Church of God of Prophecy — The Healing Place on the corner of King and Wright streets (100 East Wright St.) has the following services every week:
•Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.
•Wednesday night prayer and Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
•Singings on Sunday night once a month at 6 p.m. as advertised.
The church also has a prayer chain. Should you have prayer requests, contact the pastor to be placed on the prayer chain.
Transportation is provided. For transportation or questions, contact Pastor Debra Williams at 404-805-3849.
“Have a blessed week,” said Williams.
New Pentecost United Methodist Church, 385 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder, invites everyone to its Sunday morning service at 11 a.m. each week. Pastor James Mooneyhan is the pastor.
Bethel Baptist Church, 851 Bethel-Bower Rd., Bethlehem, has a youth ministry, “Let’s Talk,” every Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
First Baptist Church of Carl invites everyone to attend the following services: Sunday Bible Study at 9:15 a.m.; Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.; and Wednesday study group and youth at 6 p.m.
The church is located at 1588 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn.
The pastor is Tom Ham.
War Hill South Church, 116 Sarah St., Winder, holds Celebrate Recovery at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, contact Eric Leiter at 678-863-3486 or email at celebraterecoverywhs@gmail.com.
For weekly menus and updated meeting information, check out the Facebook page. Keyword: Celebrate Recovery at War Hill South.
New Deliverance Worship Center, a non-denominational ministry, has a service every Sunday morning at 10 a.m.
The church is located at 141 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder. The phone number is 678-963-2690.
For more information, email eugenejacks21@hotmail.com.
Howard Jackson is the pastor and the co-pastor is Michelle Jackson.
Auburn First Baptist Church offers the following on-going weekly services:
•Saturdays – Food ministry at 10 a.m.
•Sundays — Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:45 a.m.; evening service at 6 p.m.; and children’s choir practice at 6 p.m.
•Wednesdays – prayer service at 7 p.m.; Ignite Bible Study at 7 p.m.; Children in Action at 7 p.m.; and youth Bible study at 7 p.m.
A nursery and children’s church is provided every Sunday.
The pastor is Chris Parkin.
The church is located at 1385 Sixth Ave., across from Community and Southern Bank, Auburn.
For more information, call 770-962-1807.
Winder First United Methodist Church has a modern worship service, Relevation “Lifting up praises to our Savior!” at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Traditional services are offered at 8:45 and 10:55 a.m. in the sanctuary.
The church is located at 280 North Broad St.
For more information, call 770-867-4594.
East Side Baptist Church, 320 Bert Day Rd., Winder, holds worship services at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m.
The Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
The church is located off Atlanta Highway, between Winder and Statham, next to Smith Funeral Home.
The Rev. Darrell Gilmer is the pastor.
For more information about the church and its services, call 678-425-2433.
Pentecost United Methodist Church, located at 1055 Ga. 82 in Winder, offers the following ministries:
•Church Services: 9:45 a.m. each Sunday
•Sunday School and Children’s Church follows at 11 a.m.
The Rev. Jennifer Carey is the church pastor.
Hope Baptist Church has Sunday School classes for all ages at 10 a.m. with a Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Bible study/prayer meeting is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 8 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. in Winder.
For more information, go to www.hbcwinder.com.
Crossroads Community Church invites the community for contemporary praise and worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday.
Services for children, youth and babies/toddlers are offered on Sundays and Wednesdays.
The church is located at 550 Harvey Mathis Rd., Athens.
For more information, call 706-543-4650 or email athenscrossroadschurch@gmail.com.
Miracle Deliverance Holiness Church, in conjunction with the Winder Community Food Bank, is now giving out food every Thursday to those in need from noon until 2 p.m. inside the church.
“In order to receive a food box you must bring ID, Social Security cards for all household members and a current bill with your name on it,” organizers said.
Call 678-206-5356 for an appointment. The church is located at 49 Jackson St. in Winder.
The Sanctuary of Pentecost is located at 89 West Jackson Rd. in Braselton.
•Sunday morning worship service is at 11 a.m. with pre-service prayer at 10:30 a.m.
•Tuesday Bible study is at 7:30 p.m. with pre-service prayer at 7 p.m.
•Thursday is Prayer and Youth Bible Study at 7:30 p.m. and choir practice at 8 p.m.
Visit the website at www.sanctuaryofpentecost.com.
Cedar Creek Baptist Church is located at 403 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder. Sunday school meets at 10 a.m. and Sunday worship services are at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Bible Study is at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
The senior pastor is Duke Forster.
For more information, call 770-616-1666, email dukef44@gmail.com or go to the church’s website at www.cedarcreekwinder.org.
Union Baptist Church has Sunday School services at 9:15 a.m. and provides an interpreter for the deaf at its 10:30 a.m. worship service each week.
Wednesday night suppers begin at 5:45 p.m. Donations are $2 per plate or $10 per family.
The church is located at 527 Union Church Rd., Winder.
Whistleville Christian Church holds a Bible Club every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Dinner and family hour is held each Wednesday at 7 p.m. The church is located at 83 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder.
Morningside Baptist Church has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.
Wednesday events are a meal at 5:45 p.m. with children-teen and adult devotion-prayer time at 6:30 p.m.
The church is at 580 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder.
