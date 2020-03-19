Here is a running list of church service modifications and other event cancellations or modifications in Barrow County in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be updated frequently as submissions come in. Please email submissions to editor Scott Thompson at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
CHURCHES
•Winder First Baptist Church is moving its gatherings to online only for at least the next two weeks — Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, March 29. Services will be livestreamed on www.facebook.com/winderfirst. You do not have to have a Facebook account to watch the service. For more information, go to www.winderfirst.com.
•Calvary Baptist Church in Auburn is moving to Facebook Live services for at least the next two weeks. The church will post services at its normal church times — 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays and 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
•First Baptist Church of Carl will have no services until further notice.
OTHER EVENTS
•The nonprofit Come Alive Ministries Pregnancy Care Center has rescheduled its annual dinner from April 25 to Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. More information will be released as the date approaches, leaders said.
•With Lanier Technical College’s campuses being closed through the end of March, Adult Literacy Barrow has canceled its GED orientation sessions for the rest of the month. Upcoming orientations are currently planned for 10 a.m. April 15, 6 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. April 29 at the Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder.
