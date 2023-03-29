Bethlehem Church's Easter services are as follows:
211 CAMPUS
Bethlehem Church's Easter services are as follows:
211 CAMPUS
• Friday, April 7 a 7 p.m.
• Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m.
• Sunday, April 9 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
316 CAMPUS
• Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.
• Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• Sunday, April 9 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
For those who have never attended Bethlehem Church, pre-register online ahead of the Easter service you plan to attend, then visit one of the first time guest stations after arrival on campus for a free gift.
Pre-register at https://wearebethlehem.churchcenter.com/people/forms/355797.
Kid's ministry environments will be offered at all service times across all campuses.
Bethlehem Students Middle School service will be at the 211 campus Sunday, April 9 at 9:30 a.m. ad 11:15 a.m., and at the 316 Campus Sunday, April 9 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Bethlehem Buddies Special Needs Ministry, designed to provide inclusive support to help children and adults of all ages with special needs, will be available Sunday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the 211 campus and on Saturday, April 8 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the 316 campus.
The 211 campus is located at 1054 Old Thompson Mill Rd. in Hoschton.
The 316 campus is located at 548 Christmas Ave., Hwy. 11 N in Bethlehem.
An interpreter is available at the 316 campus during the 9:30 a.m. service for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing.
