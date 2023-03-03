Lent-graphic

The First Presbyterian Church of Winder (FPCW) will have its second Sunday of the Lent season on March 5. All are welcome to attend the service, which begins at 11 a.m.

This month, the church is collecting dry dog and cat food for the Barrow County Animal Shelter. Anyone who wishes to donate can join the Sunday service or drop off donations Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday during regular office hours.

