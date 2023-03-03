The First Presbyterian Church of Winder (FPCW) will have its second Sunday of the Lent season on March 5. All are welcome to attend the service, which begins at 11 a.m.
This month, the church is collecting dry dog and cat food for the Barrow County Animal Shelter. Anyone who wishes to donate can join the Sunday service or drop off donations Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday during regular office hours.
Checks can also be made out to the First Presbyterian Church of Winder and at the end of the month, the church will give one check to the shelter.
FPCW volunteers every month for the Barrow County Food Truck giveaway in the parking lot across from Hill's Ace Hardware. This month the giveaway will be held on March 23.
The church is also holding Coffee & Chat on Tuesday afternoons at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Contact the church at 770-867-2424 if interested in participating.
