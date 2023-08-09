First Presbyterian Church of Winder to host Homecoming on Sept. 24
The First Presbyterian Church of Winder is hosting a Homecoming event Sept. 24 for all families who attend the church. The theme is “Revive Us Again Lord.” A luncheon will be provided after the 11 a.m. service. Those who wish to attend are asked to contact the church office at 770-867-2424 or email at churchoffice@fpcwinder.comcastbiz.net.
