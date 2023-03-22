Winder First United Methodist Church invites the community to its
Holy Week Worship Services on April 3-7 at noon. Sandwich and soup lunch will be served in the fellowship hall at 12:30 p.m.
The Holy Week guest pastors will be Rev. Tyler Flowers from Flowery
Branch UMC on April 4, Rev. Chad Mantooth from Winder First Baptist
Church on April 5, Rev. Charles Gardner from Redwood Church on April
6 and Rev. Nate Moultrie from White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist
Church on April 7.
