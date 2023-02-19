Midway Methodist Church in Auburn is hosting a yard sale Feb. 23-25 to benefit Bread for Life Ministries, a nonprofit that provides food, water, shelter, clothing and education for children in need.
The yard sale will be open Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
