The Barrow County Food Pantry and The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is offering an outdoor food distribution Thursday, April 27 at 8 a.m. at Holly Hill Center, across from Hill's Ace Hardware in Winder.
The event is sponsored by St. Anthony's Episcopal Church and the Winder Moose Lodge and open to all residents who meet USDA income eligibility requirements.
