Union Baptist Church, 534 Rockwell Church Rd. NE, Winder, has the following weekly services:
•Sunday School, 9:15 a.m.
•10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service.
•6:30 p.m. Sunday worship service.
•Wednesday night dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults, $3 for children or $12 for families.
•6:30 p.m. Wednesday worship service and activities.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, the church will hold a sunrise service at 7 a.m., followed by a prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. There will be no evening service.
Rev. Kevin Carter is the church's senior pastor; Rev. Scott Davis is the associate pastor of worship.
For more information, call the church at 770-867-7273.
