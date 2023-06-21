VBS at East Side Baptist Church June 16-28
East Side Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday, June 26 through Wednesday June 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 8:36 am
Kids ages 4 through fifth grade can join for fun with Bible time, worship, crafts, recreation, missions and snacks while learning how to follow Jesus.
For questions or more information, call 770-867-5774.
East Side Baptist Church is located at 320 Bert Day Road in Winder.
