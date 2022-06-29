The City of Auburn is calling upon anyone interesting in volunteering in the community Saturday, July 2 for its Independence Day Celebration to help direct vendors to their assigned locations before the event.
To be added to the volunteer roster, contact Brooke at bhaney@cityofauburn-ga.org or Michelle at mwalker@cityofauburn-ga.org or 770-963-4002 ext. 204.
Volunteers will be given their assignments Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at a volunteer meeting, which will be held in the Auburn City Council chambers.
