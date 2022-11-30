The City of Winder was awarded a $300,000 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP) grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission last month.
Approximately $250,000 of these funds will be used for a consultant to conduct a citywide transportation study and needs analysis.
“It’s important that we take an in-depth look at how traffic flows throughout the city, then focus first on solutions for the areas that have the most immediate needs for congestion relief," said Winder Mayor David Maynard.
The remainder of the funds, including the city’s $75,000 match, will assist the in redesigning the intersection of E. Athens Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Midland Avenue, adding a roundabout and pedestrian enhancements.
“Redesigning this intersection will provide long-term solutions for traffic by easing congestion with a roundabout. Adding sidewalks and crosswalks will increase the safety for those walking in town,” Maynard said.
After funding is made available in fiscal year 2024, the city can begin the bidding process.
