The City of Winder has initiated a planning process to develop its first comprehensive plan and rewrite its zoning ordinance, which officially kicked off at the March 2 Winder City Council work session.
The city's comprehensive plan will be a vision document guiding future growth, development, investment, and land use within the City of Winder. While the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan currently includes a small section for the City of Winder, the city believes it's important that it document and create a plan to implement its own vision. This will be the first city-specific comprehensive plan for Winder and will be updated every five years - a requirement from the State of Georgia.
