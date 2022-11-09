White's Mill Park officially open

Winder Mayor David Maynard, city councilmembers and other city officials and staff celebrated the official opening of White's Mill Park with a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, Nov. 4

 Submitted photo

City leaders and local government officials gathered Thursday for the official ribbon cutting for White's Mill nature trail, a 2.3-mile unimproved trail, located off State Route 53 and Sims Road.

Patricia Stallings, who serves on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission gave a brief history of the area, which was once home to a former grist mill located along the cusp of Cedar Creek and a gathering spot for the community over 100 years ago.

