City leaders and local government officials gathered Thursday for the official ribbon cutting for White's Mill nature trail, a 2.3-mile unimproved trail, located off State Route 53 and Sims Road.
Patricia Stallings, who serves on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission gave a brief history of the area, which was once home to a former grist mill located along the cusp of Cedar Creek and a gathering spot for the community over 100 years ago.
The routes along the trail are rugged and trail goers will come across some challenging areas that require climbing.
According to a press release from the city, hikers will need to be mindful of "crevasses" and "steep climbs" approaching the Cedar Creek overlook.
Important safety information and rules are posted at the trailhead and should be followed by anyone who decides to walk, run or bike the trail. The path is open to all non-motorized vehicles.
No artificial lights are allowed along the route in an effort to keep the trail as natural as possible.
The trail is currently marked with florescent tape along the trees and additional paint will be applied to the trees marking the route in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.